Opposition not cooperating with govt on South Punjab province, says Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that he would like to see the constitution of South Punjab province tomorrow.

“Everyone knows that legislation is needed in the parliament to make South Punjab a separate province and the opposition is not ready to go along with the government on this issue,” he said while inaugurating 20 more projects of Punjab Aab e Pak Authority for South Punjab, the governor added that nobody can or will oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Jahangir Tareen has not left PTI nor is he a part of any anti-government campaign,” Governor Sarwar said while adding that this government will complete the constitutional term. The first phase of local government elections will begin formally from May 15th as promised.

Some people within the party may differ in their views, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan they are all on the same page, he said.

Provincial Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik, Chairman Punjab Aab Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, PTI MPA Javaid Akhtar Ansari and others were also present.

Governor Punjab Sarwar while answering the questions of journalists during the conference said that they have been listening to the long march of the opposition parties for a long time but the opposition parties are not on one page, so there is no danger to the government from any protest.

Sarwar said that the present government does not want to clash with the opposition on any issue but we have always invited the opposition to negotiate on national issues, however, the opposition is not ready to talk to the government.

He further said that the government has always invited the opposition to talk on national issues, instead of engaging in politics of confrontation and anarchy, adding that all political parties have a responsibility to play their part in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The Governor Punjab said that as far as Jahangir Khan Tareen is concerned, he is still a part of Tehreek-e-Insaf. Despite his differences, he did not become part of any campaign against the government.

Sarwar said that more than 300 projects of water of Punjab e Aab Pak Authority are being completed in South Punjab, and today we have also inaugurated 20 more projects to provide clean drinking water to the people of the entire province including South Punjab. The promise will be fulfilled and clean drinking water will be provided to 15 million people of Punjab by the end of March.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Sarwar while addressing the convocation of MNS Agricultural University said that we have brought transparency and merit in the universities and the universities are being cleansed from political interference.

“All the vice-chancellors have been appointed on merit and the universities of Punjab are being included among the best universities in the world,” he concluded.