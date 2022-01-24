Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

24th Jan, 2022. 09:48 pm

Orange poised to name Heydemann as first female CEO

AFP News Agency

24th Jan, 2022. 09:48 pm

Christel Heydemann, head of Schneider Electric France, attends the third annual tech conference “Inno Generation” organized by French investment bank Bpifrance at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, October 12, 2017. Picture taken October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS: French telecoms multinational Orange is days away from naming Christel Heydemann as its first female chief executive, replacing disgraced head Stephane Richard, sources close to the company said on Monday.

French national Heydemann, who is currently vice president for Europe at Schneider Electric and has previously worked for Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia, is the leading candidate to succeed Richard who is to step down at the end of the month.

The French government, which holds more than 20 per cent of the historic operator’s capital, has given its backing to Heydemann, saying it wanted a woman at the helm.

“Everybody is falling in with the government’s position,” one source said ahead of a board meeting on Friday which is expected to nominate Heydemann.

She would be expected to take up the chief executive officer position on April 1, the source said, although some “technical points”, including her remuneration package, still needed to be resolved.

In November, an appeals court handed Richard a one-year suspended sentence for complicity in misuse of public funds over a massive 2008 state payout to businessman Bernard Tapie.

Richard was chief of staff to then-finance minister and current European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde when she approved a €404 million ($450-million) arbitration payment to Tapie to settle a long-running dispute over his stake in Adidas sports apparel company.

The company will now also need to find a new president, a job that Richard holds together with the chief executive position.

Heydemann, 47, has been a member of Orange’s board since 2017.

If she is confirmed, Orange will be one of only two French blue-chip companies in the CAC-40 stock exchange index to have a female boss.

The other is energy giant Engie, where Catherine MacGregor became CEO a year ago, replacing Isabelle Kocher.

Another woman, Estelle Brachlianoff, is to take over at French utility Veolia in July.

Barring any last-minute obstacle, Heydemann will on Friday see off the other key candidates for the job, deputy managing director Ramon Fernandez and Verizon sales director Frank Boulben.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire “wants more women to take management jobs at large companies”, a finance ministry spokesperson told AFP.

“At equivalent qualifications, the minister wants a woman to take over at Orange,” the spokesperson said.

Read More

15 mins ago
KSE-100 closes in red amid increasing economic uncertainties

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse closed lower on Monday amid a slump in...
4 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result 1 PM, 6 PM & 8PM on, 24 January 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 24.1.22, Live...
4 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - 24 January 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 24 January 2022, Check updated...
4 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 24 January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs46.940...
5 hours ago
Eurozone growth slows as Omicron measures hit spending

BRUSSELS: Economic growth in the eurozone slowed sharply in January, a key...
5 hours ago
UK forces airlines to fly more as economy reopens

LONDON: Airlines must operate more flights in Britain this summer as demand...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Admission test
3 mins ago
MDCAT 2022 exam dates announced by PMC

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS...
4 mins ago
Boeing invests $450 million in flying taxi developer Wisk

PARIS: Boeing Co is investing a further $450 million in Wisk to...
EU, UK fail to agree post-Brexit fishing quotas
9 mins ago
UK bank jobs soar despite Covid, Brexit strains

LONDON: Britain’s banking sector saw job vacancies hit a record high last...
10 mins ago
NATO bolsters eastern flank as fears mount over Ukraine crisis

BRUSSELS, Jan 24, 2022 (AFP) - NATO said Monday it was sending jets...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement