Over 1000 publishers to attend 53rd Cairo int’l book fair: minister

CAIRO, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — A total of 1067 publishers from 51 countries will participate in the 53rd edition of Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF) later this month, Egypt’s Culture Minister Inas Abdel-Dayem said on Monday.

This year’s book fair will be held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center from Jan. 26 to Feb. 7, with Greece as the guest of honour, the minister said at a press conference in the capital Cairo.

This edition will witness the launch of a digital-book project by the Egyptian General Book Authority, she said, adding the latest technology and artificial intelligence will be applied for the first time at the fair.

Established in 1969, the CIBF is considered the largest and oldest book fair in the Middle East and the second worldwide after Germany’s Frankfurt Book Fair.