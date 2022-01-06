PAF C-130 carrying relief goods for Gwadar lands at Pasni airport

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 05:06 pm

A file photo of a PAF C-130.

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 carrying relief goods for the flood-affected areas of Gwadar landed at the Pasni airport, announced a PAF spokesperson on Thursday.

“PAF C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods for the flood affected areas of Gwadar, Balochistan, landed at Pasni airport today,” said DG PR of PAF.

The PAF is taking part in the relief operations on the directive of the Government of Pakistan.

“PAF aircraft airlifted more than 39,860 pounds of relief goods comprising food items, tents and medicines for the flood affectees of Gwadar, Balochistan,” said the spokesperson.

The recent flood in Gwadar has caused devastation in the low-lying areas and badly damaged the villages and infrastructure.

“PAF has always responded to the call of the nation during natural calamities in addition to safeguarding the aerial frontiers of the country,” said the spokesperson.

Normal life is yet to resume in Gwadar following the raid induced flooding in the area. The flooding has inundated many areas, including roads, of the city.

Apart from the PAF, the Pakistan Army and Coast Guard also took part in the relief operations for Gwadar. Along with these troubles, the Met Department has warned that the city may face more rain today.

