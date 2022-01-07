Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 06:32 pm

Pak Army engaged in Gawadar relief efforts since 96 hours: ISPR

PMSA, BFD launch focused operation ‘Hum Ahangi’ against illegal fisdhing in Gwadar & Jiwani.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army, Navy and FC troops are busy in rescue and relief efforts in Gawadar District since last 96 hours after coastal belt of Balochistan was hit by heavy rainfalls, said ISPR on Friday.

The special relief efforts being undertaken in isolated villages of Kulanch, Sardasht and Sunstar valleys while Gawadar old Town also remained focus of dewatering operation. 

The statement added that Army/ FC/ Pakistan Coast Guards have established medical camps and distributing rations to flood victims. Meanwhile, PDMA has provided tents, blankets and rations through Army aviation helicopters, in remote areas.

“Damage assessment is also underway to reach out to stranded families and channelize/ render relief to far flung areas. PAF C 130 sorties loaded with rations/ clothing have also been flown to assist population of Pasni,” the statement concluded.

