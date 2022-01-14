Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 08:39 pm

Pakistan adversely affected by climate change, says Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Image: File

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Friday that Pakistan is going through the effects of climate change, as clean water supply is a major problem in the whole Punjab including Pakistan for which filtration plants for clean water and treatment plants should be set up on priority basis to make industrial waste water usable.

Speaking to a United Nations delegation headed by its Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, he said that as chief minister he tried to get all the factories in Sundar and Faisalabad Industrial Estates to install water treatment plants, but unfortunately this was not implemented for ten years during the later PML-N era.

Elahi said that the construction of housing schemes on agricultural lands is also a cause of environmental pollution. In recent years, Lahore has become one of the most polluted cities in the world due to smog. We are trying to control smog to prevent further environmental pollution.

On the occasion, Julien Harneis said that the UN country team is maintaining closer harmony with the Federation and the provincial governments are starting durable mission of the United Nations. He said that we are holding consultations regarding the UN Developmental Framework 2023-27, the agenda of this development cooperation framework will be aligned with Pakistan’s priorities for the 2030 plan. As part of NSDCF’s Climate Change and Environment Outcomes, we are planning to develop a workable action plan for climate change in Sindh.

