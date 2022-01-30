Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 10:08 pm

Pakistan, Afghanistan to establish mechanism for enhancing facilities at border

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf meets the Afghan Interim Government leadership in Kabul on Sunday. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to establish a National Level Coordination Mechanism for enhancing facilitation at Border Crossing Points.

The understanding reached during the two-day visit of National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf to Kabul at his meetings with the Afghan Interim Government leadership.

The two sides also agreed to initiate barter trade, modalities for which will be worked out immediately. During the visit, which concluded today [Sunday], Pakistan offered Afghanistan capacity building and training support in multiple sectors including Health, Education, Banking, Customs, Railways and Aviation, among others. Both sides also reiterated their commitment to early completion of the three major connectivity projects, CASA- 1000, TAPI, and Trans-Afghan Rail project.

Afghanistan and Pakistan emphasized their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in both countries.

The objective of the visit was to discuss with Afghan leadership the humanitarian requirements of the country and Pakistan’s proposals for deepening economic engagement to overcome the current challenges Afghanistan is facing.

Special Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and senior officials from relevant Ministries were part of the delegation.

During the two-day visit, the NSA called on Afghanistan’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdus Salam Hanafi and the Acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

 

Dr. Moeed Yousuf also held delegation level meetings with other relevant Afghan Ministers and senior officials dealing with humanitarian and economic issues.

The visit yielded substantive outcomes in terms of forward movement on trade facilitation and social sector support.

Dr. Yusuf thanked the interim Afghan government for their warm hospitality.

Earlier, a Pakistani delegation led by National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf arrived in Kabul to hold talks with the Afghan leadership on issues of mutual interest.

The Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan, Nooruddin Azizi, met the NSA and his group at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, according to the Pakistani Embassy in Afghanistan.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said in a Tweet, “Our NSA Moeed Yusuf is in Kabul with an interministerial delegation. Had a productive meeting with Acting FM Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to kick off the visit.”

He would have multiple official meetings to strengthen humanitarian & economic engagement ⁦⁦, he added.

 

