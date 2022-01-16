Pakistan condemns harassment of journalists, activists in IIOJK

Pakistan has condemned the increasing harassment, illegal arrests, and registration of fake criminal cases against journalists and civil society activists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a statement by Foreign Office (FO) said on Sunday.

The statement added that Saturday’s reported attack on the Kashmir Press Club reflects India’s entrenched use of brute force and coercion to forcibly silence those raising voices against its horrendous crimes and egregious human rights violations in IIOJK.

“Equally condemnable is the increasing use of draconian and inhumane laws including Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Public Safety Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act with impunity in IIOJK, which reflects India’s colonial mindset,” it added.

The FO said India’s state-sponsored terrorism can never weaken the resolve of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

It added that Pakistan calls upon the international community, particularly the United Nations (UN) and international human rights and humanitarian bodies to hold India accountable for its unabated harassment and illegal arrests of journalists, human rights defenders, and other civil society activists in IIOJK.