Pakistan confirms 898 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

05th Jan, 2022. 12:54 pm
Pakistan

Image: File

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) — Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 898 new COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

According to the NCOC, the country has confirmed 1,298,763 cases so far, including 1,257,600 recoveries.

Pakistan currently has 12,213 active cases who are under treatment in hospitals, including 652 in critical condition.

Read more: Pakistan reports 630 new COVID-19 cases amid warnings of another wave

According to the NCOC data, five more deaths due to the pandemic were recorded on Tuesday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,950.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 483,648 infections in total, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 445,940 cases.  Enditem

 

