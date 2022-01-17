Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 04:22 pm

Pakistan disburses funds, first salary to widow of Priyantha Kumara

Sialkot incident

Portrait of slain Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara. Image: File

Pakistan on Monday disbursed aid of $0.1 million along with the first salary to the widow of slain Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumara, who was lynched by a mob in December last year in Sialkot.

Kumara, a factory manager, was assaulted to death and later his body was torched by a mob over false charges of blasphemy on December 3, 2021, in the city of Sialkot.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill shared the details of compensation to the family of the deceased Sri Lankan national.

“Funds of 100000 US $ and first salary of 1667 US Dollar committed by Rajco Industries for next 10 years and announced by Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan has been transferred to the account of Widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager Mr Priyanatha Khumara in Sri Lanka.”

Read more: Sialkot lynching case: President approves conferring Tamgha-e-Shujaat on Malik Adnan

While addressing a condolence reference for the slain a few days after the incident, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had announced that the bereaved Sri Lankan family would continue to receive a monthly salary.

The premier had termed the Sialkot incident as an act that brought embarrassment to the nation and tarnished its image.

Read more: Responsible for Sialkot tragedy must be awarded maximum punishment, Punjab minister tells US CG

The nationwide anger had run rife after the hideous occurrence too and people had called for severe punishment for the culprits.

Read More

1 hour ago
Policeman among 3 killed in Islamabad firing

ISLAMABAD: A policeman and two armed robbers were killed while four others...
1 hour ago
No armed forces personnel working in NADRA on deputation, minister tells Senate

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday informed...
2 hours ago
Hassan Raheem, released a new music video call Sun Le Na on Monday

On Monday, Hasan Raheem, Pakistan's most popular indie artist, released a music...
2 hours ago
Statements of ministers depict end of PTI government is near, claims Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz claimed that the statements of...
2 hours ago
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis attack in UAE

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by...
2 hours ago
Buzdar ranked best among all chief ministers

ISLAMABAD: On the basis of their performance during the last three years,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

54 seconds ago
Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism...
rupee
12 mins ago
Rupee falls against dollar on global oil price surge

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 26 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday...
15 mins ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of ‘Pulp Fiction’

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...
23 mins ago
Those talking about presidential system live in fool’s paradise, PPP leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600