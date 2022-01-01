Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear installations, facilities

ISLAMABAD: As per the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, Pakistan and India shared the lists of nuclear installations and facilities on Saturday.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the list was handed over as per “Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India”. The agreement was signed on December 31, 1988, and ratified on January 27, 1991.

“The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, at 1030 hours (PST). The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission at 1100 hours (IST),” read the statement.

The FO said that under the agreement both the countries are bound to “inform each other of their nuclear Installations and facilities” that have been defined in the agreement on January 1 of each calendar year.

“This practice has been followed consecutively since January 1, 1992,” read the statement.