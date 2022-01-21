Pakistan, Iraq sign deal to promote tourism, people-to-people exchanges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq have signed a deal to promote and facilitate bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism, Arab News quoted the foreign office as saying on Friday.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday by the Iraqi culture minister Hassan Nadhem, and Islamabad’s envoy to Baghdad, Ahmed Amjad Ali to promote and facilitate bilateral tourism cooperation, the Pakistani foreign office said in a statement.

“It will also help reinforce people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Iraq. Pakistan is also engaging actively with the Iraqi side for facilitation of Pakistani Zaireen to Iraq,” it said, adding that the deal is a manifestation of efforts to “strengthen and diversify bilateral collaboration across diverse fields.”

“Pakistan remains committed to deepening and broadening its fraternal ties with the Republic of Iraq,” it added.

Pakistan-Iraq ties have lately received a boost with a number of ministerial-level exchanges last year.

In August, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein visited Islamabad to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

During that visit, a MoU on “Bilateral Political Consultations” was signed so that regular consultations on bilateral, regional and international issues could be held between the two nations.