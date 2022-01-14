Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 05:47 pm

Pakistan Issues Disastrous Tsunami and Earthquake Warning

Tsunami and Earthquake

Pakistan Issues Disastrous Tsunami and Earthquake and Warning

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) National Seismic Monitoring Center (NSMC) A strong earthquake in the Makran subduction zone on the coast of Karachi could trigger a tsunami.

The announcement came after an earthquake struck Gwadar and its environs on Tuesday night, with an epicentre 50 kilometres south of Gwadar and a depth of 25 kilometres in the Makran subduction zone.

“After a long time an earthquake of this magnitude has been reported in the Makran subduction zone and was felt from Gwadar to Ormara,” an official said.

The fear of a tsunami is looming over the coastal areas of Sindh and Makran, according to Amir Haider Khan, Director of the PMD’s National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC). The Makran subduction zone, he continued, is “like a nuclear bomb” in the sea that “may erupt at any time.”
In 1945, a devastating tsunami in the coastal areas of Sindh and Makran caused by a big earthquake killed at least 4,000 people.
The subduction zone became active again after 1945, according to the official. He claims that it has reached the end of its natural time scale and that it could erupt at any time.

Gwadar and Makran, according to the NTWC Director, would be severely impacted if an earthquake in the Arabian Sea caused a tsunami.

“A tsunami might impact Karachi in a matter of minutes,” he said.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Arfa Karim remembered on her 10th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The 10th death anniversary of the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa...
1 hour ago
Cabinet approves smart housing schemes for overseas Pakistanis: Farrrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said on...
2 hours ago
People above 18 years eligible to get free Covid-19 booster vaccine: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday announced to...
2 hours ago
PILDAT report shows no new ordinance laid during 39th NA session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) on Thursday issued...
2 hours ago
Govt brought much-needed reforms to streamline energy issues: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Friday said the government had brought...
2 hours ago
Green Line train from Karachi to Lahore gets derailed

KARACHI: Two bogies of the Lahore-bound Green Line train derailed near Sindh’s...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra says explains the fire incident as the “result of negligence”.
7 mins ago
Sindh health minister to announce success of clinical trial on COVID-19 patients

KARACHI: The public announcement regarding the successful first-ever clinical trial of the...
Priyanka Chopra
14 mins ago
Throwback From Miss India Days: Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta And Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza came across an old photo from her Miss India days...
20 mins ago
Lee Tae have been transferred to public service division due to his deteriorating health

Lee Tae-min's mental health deteriorated during his mandatory military service in South...
china
33 mins ago
Chinese, Omani FMs hold talk on bilateral ties

BEIJING - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600