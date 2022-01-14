Pakistan Issues Disastrous Tsunami and Earthquake and Warning

Pakistan Issues Disastrous Tsunami and Earthquake Warning
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) National Seismic Monitoring Center (NSMC) A strong earthquake in the Makran subduction zone on the coast of Karachi could trigger a tsunami.
The announcement came after an earthquake struck Gwadar and its environs on Tuesday night, with an epicentre 50 kilometres south of Gwadar and a depth of 25 kilometres in the Makran subduction zone.
“After a long time an earthquake of this magnitude has been reported in the Makran subduction zone and was felt from Gwadar to Ormara,” an official said.
Gwadar and Makran, according to the NTWC Director, would be severely impacted if an earthquake in the Arabian Sea caused a tsunami.
“A tsunami might impact Karachi in a matter of minutes,” he said.
