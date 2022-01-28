Pakistan High Commission in India on Friday issued a visa to an Indian citizen allowing him to meet his family members in Pakistan who had been separated 74 years ago due to the partition.

“Today, Pakistan High Commission issues visa to Sika Khan to visit his brother, Muhammed Siddique and other family members in Pakistan,” Pakistan High Commission announced on Twitter.

Today, Pakistan High Commission issues visa to Sika Khan to visit his brother, Muhammed Siddique and other family members in Pakistan. The two brothers separated in 1947 were recently reunited after 74 years at Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. pic.twitter.com/SAmkGmaQKT — Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) January 28, 2022

The two brothers, separated in 1947, were recently reunited after 74 years at Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

The story of the two brothers is a powerful illustration of how the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor by Pakistan is bringing people closer to each other.

Read more: ‘Symbol of love’: Fawad cherishes reunion of brothers at Kartarpur

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the Corridor in 2019 on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak – an initiative lauded by the Sikh community in India as well as across the world.

ika Khan also met with Chargé d’Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan and interacted with Mission’s officers. He appreciated his interaction and thanked the embassy staffers for the cooperation extended to him.

“I am so happy. I have received the visa. I will travel now and meet (my brother),” Sika Khan said in his video message while being at the High Commission.

A video of an emotional sibling reunion is winning hearts on social media. According to reports, Sika Khan’s brother lives in Faisalabad area.

The footage shows the brothers crying in one another’s arms with a crowd watching this emotional reunion.

Read more: ‘We’re rivals on ground but brothers outside’, says Mohammad Rizwan

During his visit in February 2020, UN Secretary-General António Guterres had called Kartarpur Corridor a “Corridor of Hope” which allows visa-free crossing to Sikhs between nearby holy sites.