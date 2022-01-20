Pakistan News Roundup: Three killed, several injured in Lahore blast, Government Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine for Booster Shots
Three killed, several injured in Lahore blast
At least three people were killed while several others were injured in a blast in Lahore’s Anarkali area on Thursday. The casualties have been shifted to the Mayo Hospital while five of them are reported to be in critical condition. [caption id="attachment_348202" align="alignnone" width="640"] A blast in Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar has resulted in over a dozen casualties and at least one dead.[/caption] Read more: Johar Town bomb blast: Four accused handed down death sentence on nine counts Mayo Hospital Medical...
UAE ambassador thanks Pakistani leadership for expressing solidarity against Houthi attack
ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad and thanked him for the solidarity expressed by Pakistani leadership against the Houthi attack, Radio Pakistan reported. On this occasion, the UAE ambassador expressed his condolences on the death of a Pakistani citizen as a result of the drone strikes by Houthi militia in urban areas of Abu Dhabi on January 17. https://twitter.com/uaeembassyisb/status/1483809386975961094 Read more: UAE FM visits Pakistan...
Pakistan ranks second in global post-Covid normalcy index
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief Asad Umar on Thursday said Pakistan ranked number two in the world in the Economist global normalcy index measuring recovery post Covid-19 opening up of society and economy. “Pak was 3rd in the first evaluation and number 1 in the second. Pakistan is the only country in the world to be in top 3 in all three rankings,” Asad Umar tweeted sharing a list of...
Pakistan Navy assumes command of Multinational Combined Task Force-150
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has assumed command of Multinational Combined Task Force-150 for the 12th time, Bol News quoted the Pakistan Navy spokesperson as saying on Thursday. The change of command ceremony was held at the US Central Naval Command Headquarters in Bahrain, said the spokesperson. Read more: Pakistan Navy continues relief operation in flood-hit Balochistan Commodore Waqar Muhammad of Pakistan Navy has been appointed the new commander of the Combined Task Force. Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Waqar Muhammad expressed...
'Is Pakistan still cheapest country? People asking govt after reading new report'
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Thursday quoted a new report of The Economist that said Pakistan had the third-highest Inflation in the world at a whopping 12.30 per cent for December. Cooking oil price had skyrocketed by 130 per cent, fuel price by 45 per cent during #TabahiSarkar’s term, but the government remained in solid denial, she said and added that those were minus the new 17 per cent tax. Read more: Mini budget to kick...
Nine Pakistani serving sentences in India, ministry informs SHC
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday was informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that nine Pakistani citizens are serving various sentences in Indian prisons while seven have been released from 2011 to 2015. The information was provided to a two-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro while hearing a petition seeking information about the number of Pakistani citizens languishing in Indian prisons. The ministry in its reply stated that four out of the nine prisoners are serving...
Affidavit case: Islamabad High Court indicts ex-GB judge Rana Shamim
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday indicted former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim in contempt of court case. The court, however, deferred the framing of charges against journalist Ansar Abbasi and Jang Group owner Mir Shakeelur Rehman. Read more: IHC to indict former judge Rana Shamim, others on January 7 In a ‘leaked’ affidavit, dated November 10, 2021, Shamim had allegedly stated that the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar during his visit to G-B made a...
Xulfi rejects all claims of stealing the tune from Nirmala Maghani with video evidence
With what the show claims to be video evidence, Coke Studio has rejected accusations of copying the tune for Tu Jhoom. From Umerkot-based artist Nirmala Maghani. The show claims that season producer Xulfi and associate producer Abdullah Siddiqui began working on the song in May. That is a month before Maghani allegedly shared her demo with Xulfi. In a statement accompanied by a WhatsApp screen recording posted on Wednesday. Read more: Xulfi accussed of stealing tunes of ‘Tu Jhoom’ from...
Rs40bn embezzled from PM’s Covid-19 relief fund, claims Marriyum Aurangzeb
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday claimed that Rs40 billion were embezzled from the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 relief fund. Addressing media in Islamabad, Aurangzeb said that there was no record of several affairs, including the relief fund. Read more: Marriyum says NAB, PM Imran embarrassed before IHC “The cabinet rejected the report of its own auditor general, which was issued on the directive of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The government did not submit any reply...
Students below 12 years to attend schools thrice a week: Sindh govt
KARACHI: The Sindh secretary of education on Thursday announced that students below 12 years will attend schools thrice a week with 50 per cent attendance across the province. Bol news reported that students above 12 years will take their regular classes with 100 per cent attendance. It will be obligatory for them to get themselves vaccinated before February 1. They will be allowed to attend educational classes if they have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Read...
SHC castigates IG Sindh for increasing crimes in province
KARACHI: Inspector General of Sindh Mushtaq Maher was castigated on Thursday by the Sindh High Court (SHC) for increasing street crimes, kidnaping and armed robberies in the province. The IG who had appeared before a two-member bench headed by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar in connection with a matter pertaining to payment of compensation to a martyred DSP, had no reply to hard-hitting facts quoted by the court. “You have been heading the Sindh Police for three years what have you...
No room for presidential system in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar
LAHORE: As a debate around a presidential system for Pakistan takes hold, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar made it clear that there is no space for such a system in the country. He was talking to the beat reporters here in Lahore on Thursday at Governor House. Governor Sarwar, who spoke to reporters on various issues at his official residence on Thursday, said that his party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) can easily win the next elections if good governance is...
LHC seeks PBR report on PCB’s report on traffic management
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a report from Punjab Board of Revenue on the Pakistan Cricket Board's proposal to keep the teams close to the stadium to maintain the flow of traffic during cricket matches. Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court was hearing various petitions against the government's inaction to prevent environmental pollution and encroachments etc. A representative of the Environment Commission said it is proposed to construct 24 residences for accommodation of teams...
Hamza withdraws acquittal application in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference
LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday withdrew his acquittal application earlier filed in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference saying he did not want to take advantage of the recent amendments made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999. Earlier, Hamza appeared before an accountability court along with his legal team while a one-time exemption from personal appearance was sought on behalf of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif. The legal team told the court...
PPP all set to launch tractor trolley march on Jan 21
Former Prime Minister and President Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Raja Pervez Ashraf along with Secretary General Syed Hassan Murtaza and Secretary Information Shehzad Saeed Cheema will lead the tractor trolley march from Jahaz Chowk Benazir Avenue to Okara Press Club after Friday prayers. Read more: Countdown to catastrophe : Government faces food insecurity as a major challenge According to the party spokesperson, the PPP will hold a tractor trolley march in all the districts of the country including Larkana and...
Procurement process for computer-based exam services for MDCAT canceled, LHC told
Pakistan Medical Commission on Wednesday informed the Lahore High Court that the bidding process of a tender for procurement of computer-based examination services to conduct the Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT) has been canceled. On a previous hearing, the LHC had restrained the PMC from finalising the bidding process on a petition filed by M/s Superior Connections Pvt Ltd challenging the tender notice issued on Nov 24, 2021 published in the national as well as international newspapers by...
Omicron Surge : Government Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine for Booster Shots
Omicron Surge : The federal government has allowed the use of another COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca, to protect the population from the fifth wave of coronavirus, which is driven by the Omicron variant. The action is part of the government's intention to speed up the administration of booster shots in order to inoculate as many people as possible against the Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading throughout the country. The Ministry of National Health Services said on Wednesday that persons above...
Pakistan’s per capita income increases to Rs266,614 as GDP size reaches to $346.76bn mark
The National Accounts Committee (NAC) on Thursday approved the revised figures of Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 5.37% against the provisional numbers of 3.9% for the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21). According to the final numbers approved by the committee, the per capita increased to Rs 266,614 or US$ 1,666 in 2020-21 while the size of the economy reached to US$ 346.76 billion. Read more: Pakistan, Oman discuss entry of Pakistanis into Omani workforce market The Committee also accorded...
Pakistan’s per capita income increases to Rs266,614 as GDP size reaches to $346.76bn mark
The National Accounts Committee (NAC) on Thursday approved the revised figures of Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 5.37% against the provisional numbers of 3.9% for the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21). According to the final numbers approved by the committee, the per capita increased to Rs 266,614 or US$ 1,666 in 2020-21 while the size of the economy reached to US$ 346.76 billion. Read more: Pakistan, Oman discuss entry of Pakistanis into Omani workforce market The Committee also accorded...
Govt puts country on way to progress and development in FY21, claims Asad Umar
Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said record economic growth had put the country on the road to progress and prosperity despite of corona pandemic and global inflation. Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House, Faisalabad, he said that National Accounts Committee in its meeting had made two major decisions and fixed financial base year from 2005-06 to 2015-16. “This proposal was floated about three years ago and today we explicitly discussed...
Download BOL News App for latest news