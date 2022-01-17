Pakistan, Oman discuss advancement of bilateral naval cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Commander Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Mohsen al Rahbi on Monday praised the Pakistan Navy’s contribution to maritime security.

He expressed these views during the meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on issues of mutual interest and the advancement of bilateral naval cooperation.

The Pakistan Navy’s responsibilities and capabilities were explained to the visiting dignitary.

The visit of the Command Royal Navy Oman will assist promote bilateral collaboration, said the spokesperson for the Pakistan Navy.

Earlier in November last year, Oman’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Omar Ahmed al Marhoon, met with Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and discussed the inauguration of a ferry service between the two nations as well as methods to encourage tourism.

Pakistan is considering launching a ferry service connecting Middle Eastern seaports to Karachi and Gwadar, foreign media reported.

The country has long dreamed of launching a service that connects Pakistani ports with Dubai, Oman, and Iran, making it easier for passengers to travel to these locations by giving different routes.

The private sector has also been encouraged to invest in this mode of transportation by the South Asian government.

Pakistani interior ministry quoted Ambassador Al-Marhoon as saying that Ferry service between Pakistan and Oman will commence soon and it will boost trade and tourism between Pakistan and Oman.