Pakistan reports more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Pakistan reported 2,074 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, marking the first time since September that daily infections have exceeded 2,000.
Moreover, fatalities also went up to double digits with 10 deaths, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) — a department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic — on Wednesday.
The nationwide positivity rate has risen to 4.7 per cent.
Statistics 12 Jan 22:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,120
Positive Cases: 2074
Positivity %: 4.70%
Deaths :13
Patients on Critical Care: 628
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 12, 2022
Some 826,996 people administered vaccines across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, and the number of total vaccines administered till now remains 164,475,652.
Vaccine Statistics:
Vaccine administered across Pakistan in last 24 hours:
826,996
Total vaccine administered till now: 164,475,652
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 12, 2022
Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had warned recently that coronavirus still exists and the people should continue the fight against this pandemic by observing precautionary measures, including wearing masks.
He had asked the people who completed their two doses to take the booster vaccine.
Earlier, Umar also had ruled out the option of imposing lockdown in the country.
Talking to a local TV channel, he had said that the NCOC was keeping a tab on the coronavirus numbers in Pakistan and across the world. At the moment, he had stressed, the government was focusing on the vaccination.
