Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 10:58 am

Pakistan reports more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Covid AFP

Medical attendants prepare to vaccinate health workers with Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi on February 3. Image: AFP

Pakistan reported 2,074 more coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, marking the first time since September that daily infections have exceeded 2,000.

Moreover, fatalities also went up to double digits with 10 deaths, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) — a department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic — on Wednesday.

The nationwide positivity rate has risen to 4.7 per cent.

Some 826,996 people administered vaccines across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, and the number of total vaccines administered till now remains 164,475,652.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had warned recently that coronavirus still exists and the people should continue the fight against this pandemic by observing precautionary measures, including wearing masks.

He had asked the people who completed their two doses to take the booster vaccine.

Earlier, Umar also had ruled out the option of imposing lockdown in the country.

Talking to a local TV channel, he had said that the NCOC was keeping a tab on the coronavirus numbers in Pakistan and across the world. At the moment, he had stressed, the government was focusing on the vaccination.

