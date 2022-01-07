Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 02:47 pm

Pakistan to learn from China on industrialisation: Senate chairman

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has said that his country has a lot to learn from Chinese expertise to promote industrialisation for economic development.

Sanjrani made the remarks at the launching ceremony of the “All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association Sustainable Development Report 2021.”

He said that China has not only emerged as an economic power itself but has also ignited growth beyond borders, and that Pakistan needs to make the most of its iron-clad friendship with China to achieve sustainable development.

“This, I believe, is an opportunity for Pakistan to focus on industrialisation to meet not only our balance of payments and employment challenges but also support our economic recovery and long-term development,” Sanjrani said.

“Though we have witnessed several examples of industrialisation, promoting economic development around the world, none has been as stunning as that of China. Today, we are blessed to have the opportunity to learn from our closest friend, the manufacturing superpower, its shift to industrialisation and its rapid economic growth,” he added.

