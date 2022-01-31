‘Pakistan was created with promise of equal rights for all. Where are those rights?’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Monday termed the killing of a Christian priest in Peshawar an “extremely painful and alarming” incident.

“Broad daylight killing of [a] Christian pastor in KPK is extremely painful and alarming. Pakistan was created with the promise of equal rights for all citizens, especially minorities. Where are those rights?” she said in her message on Twitter.

“Is there anything that’s functioning correctly under this regime? Shame.”

On Sunday, two attackers on a motorcycle opened fire on the car of the Christian priests on Peshawar’s ring-road, killing Pastor William Siraj instantly and injuring the other, said Reuters.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting in a city where scores of people died in a twin suicide bombing outside a church in 2013 – one of the deadliest attacks on Pakistan’s Christian minority.