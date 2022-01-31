Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 03:54 pm

‘Pakistan was created with promise of equal rights for all. Where are those rights?’

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at Govt over petrol prices, spike in dengue cases

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Monday termed the killing of a Christian priest in Peshawar an “extremely painful and alarming” incident.

Read more: ‘Until everyone is safe, no one is safe’: British HC reacts to Peshawar priest killing

“Broad daylight killing of [a] Christian pastor in KPK is extremely painful and alarming. Pakistan was created with the promise of equal rights for all citizens, especially minorities. Where are those rights?” she said in her message on Twitter.

“Is there anything that’s functioning correctly under this regime? Shame.”

On Sunday, two attackers on a motorcycle opened fire on the car of the Christian priests on Peshawar’s ring-road, killing Pastor William Siraj instantly and injuring the other, said Reuters.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting in a city where scores of people died in a twin suicide bombing outside a church in 2013 – one of the deadliest attacks on Pakistan’s Christian minority.

Azad Marshall, the most senior bishop in the Church of Pakistan, condemned the attack and tweeted: “We demand justice and protection of Christians from the Government of Pakistan.”
Earlier today, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner also said that “until everyone is safe, no one is safe” in Pakistan.

