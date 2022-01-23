Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 12:43 am

Pakistani boxer Muzaffar Khan wins Arabian Sea title against Afghan boxer 

ISLAMABAD, Muzaffar Khan, a rising Pakistani boxer, knocked out his Afghan opponent and won the Arabian Sea Championship title on Saturday in the country’s federal capital.

According to local media reports, the battle lasted five rounds. Earlier, the 27-year-old Pakistani ringster appeared defensive while his Afghan opponent Samir demonstrated aggression and agility.

The boxers from neighboring countries fought with greater enthusiasm and prowess, while the Pakistani fighter delivered the knockout blow to his Afghan opponent in the fifth round of the 10-round super welter bout at Pakistan Sports Complex’s Liaquat Gymnasium.

Muzaffar, also known as Prince Khan, praised the administration and his trainers for organizing the event.

 “I have been working hard for the title for the last three years, he said while speaking after the fight.

Pakistan Professional Boxing League Chairman General (r) Ahsanul Haq also thanked the World Boxing Council for allowing Pakistan to host the event.

Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Afghanistan, Somalia, Djibouti, and the Maldives are among the 16 nations that make up the Arabian Sea region.

