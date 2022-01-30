Pakistani man plays “Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Main” Netizens love it 

A man plays the song “Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein” by Udit Narayan from the 1996 movie Raja Hindustani on an instrument called the “Balochi Benju.”

A pleasant touch of musical delight has arrived to wipe away your Sunday blues. A video by a Pakistani artist became popular after it was posted on Instagram. It shows a man playing the shahi banjo, also known as the bulbul tarang, in Balochistan, Pakistan.

The internet has gone crazy for their emotional rendition of one of their favourite songs from the 1990s.

Ustad Noor Baksh plays the song on the benju with a smile on his face throughout the video. The 4-minute-long clip will make your heartmelt.

Daniyal Ahmed shared in his post with the caption, “Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein by Ustad Noor Baksh on Balochi Benju. Thank you all for the love and support pouring in from all over the world. It is just as overwhelming and joyful as the journey of finding Noor was. “

Below is a link to a video that has gone viral:

The clip has received over 2.4 lakh views.