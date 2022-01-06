Pakistani Twitter welcome, celebrate Justice Ayesha Malik’s nomination as SC judge
The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Thursday approved the nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik as a Supreme Court judge with a five to four vote – putting her on course to become the first female judge of the apex court.
The development was welcomed and appreciated across the board, including Twitter.
Here are a few prominent reactions on her appointment.
‘Historic Day’
The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik as the Judge in Honourable Supreme Court. It's a historic day for Pakistan Judiciary.
— Fidato (@tequieremos) January 6, 2022
A new era for jurisprudence in Pakistan
So incredibly happy to hear this! Hoping this ushers in a new era for jurisprudence in Pakistan. Congratulations to Justice Ayesha Malik, truly an icon. https://t.co/f5AJouz0rL
— SadafShahzad (@SadafShahz) January 6, 2022
Meesha also celebrates the decision
Great news! Justice Ayesha Malik of the LHC becomes the first woman to become Supreme Court Justice in Pakistan 🙌🏼#JusticeAyeshaMalik
— MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) January 6, 2022
Who is Justice Ayesha Malik?
Justice Ayesha was born in 1966 and completed her basic education from schools in Paris and New York and did her Senior Cambridge from the Karachi Grammar School.
The judge’s profile on the Lahore High Court website states that Justice Ayesha did her A Levels from Francis Holland School for Girls in London.
“She completed her B Com from the Government College of Commerce and Economics, Karachi and studied law at Pakistan College of Law, Lahore. She went on to do her LLM from Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA where she was named a London H Gammon Fellow 1998-1999 for outstanding merit,” says the website.
Before being elevated to LHC as a judge, she had appeared in the high courts, district courts, banking court, special tribunals and arbitration tribunals as a lawyer.
Justice Ayesha is happily married and has three children.
