Lahore High Court’s Justice Ayesha Malik will become the first female judge of the Supreme Court if the parliamentary committee accepts her nomination. Photo: Lahore High Court website

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Thursday approved the nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik as a Supreme Court judge with a five to four vote – putting her on course to become the first female judge of the apex court.

The development was welcomed and appreciated across the board, including Twitter.

Here are a few prominent reactions on her appointment.

‘Historic Day’

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik as the Judge in Honourable Supreme Court. It's a historic day for Pakistan Judiciary. — Fidato (@tequieremos) January 6, 2022

A new era for jurisprudence in Pakistan

So incredibly happy to hear this! Hoping this ushers in a new era for jurisprudence in Pakistan. Congratulations to Justice Ayesha Malik, truly an icon. https://t.co/f5AJouz0rL — SadafShahzad (@SadafShahz) January 6, 2022

Meesha also celebrates the decision

Great news! Justice Ayesha Malik of the LHC becomes the first woman to become Supreme Court Justice in Pakistan 🙌🏼#JusticeAyeshaMalik — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) January 6, 2022