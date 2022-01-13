Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 01:44 pm

Pakistan welcomes P-5 statement against nuclear war, arms race

Building of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. Image: APP

Pakistan has welcomed the joint statement by the P-5 on ‘Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races’, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said on Thursday.

Five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) including the United States (US), Russia, Britain, France, and China, in a joint statement, condemned the use of nuclear weapons, stating that no one will win in the case of nuclear war.

The statement had also declared the avoidance of war and reduction of strategic risks to be their foremost responsibilities, said Radio Pakistan.

In response to media queries on the joint statement, FO spokesperson said it is a positive development while adding that such understanding among the permanent members of the UNSC can pave the way for concrete measures for strategic stability at the global and regional levels.

He said the P-5 statement rightly acknowledges the imperative of creating a conducive security environment for meaningful progress on nuclear disarmament.

“This will include addressing the underlying security concerns of states, pacific settlement of outstanding disputes, and cessation of destabilising arms build-ups that accentuate asymmetries,” Asim added.

In the context of South Asia, the spokesperson said Pakistan’s proposal for a strategic restraint regime, encompassing nuclear and missile restraint, conventional balance, and settlement of disputes, can contribute significantly towards maintaining strategic stability and avoiding military conflict.

He said Pakistan fully agrees with the need for effective measures by all nuclear powers to guard against any unauthorised or unintended use of nuclear weapons.

