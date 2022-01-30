Pakistan’s new offensive arm

With the formal induction of PNS Tughril — the first of four type 054-A/P, multi-role frigates – Pakistan Navy has added the much-needed offensive punch to its fleet, which till now has primarily remained defence oriented.

The induction of the first of these state-of-the-art frigates is a great testament to not only the increased offensive strength of the Pakistan Navy, but also the country’s continued strong partnership with the time-tested, all-weather friend, China.

Pakistan signed the deal to purchase four of these frigates from China in June 2017.

According to Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi the induction of PNS Tughril would play a crucial role in augmenting Pakistan Navy’s combat capabilities and enable it to better safeguard the territorial integrity and maritime interests of the country.

Currently, the Pakistan Naval fleet includes two type-21 British-built frigates PNS Tariq and PNS Khyber, four Chinese F22-P type Zulfikar, Shamshir, Saif and Aslat, one US-built OHP PNS Alamgir, and now the latest addition — PNS Tughril.

This is the first Tughril class ship built at China’s Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai. It is a multi-mission capable ship, fitted with potent weapons including medium-range surface-to-air missiles and supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, guns, torpedoes and torpedo defence systems.

Tughril is a state-of-the-art platform, which can perform a variety of combat functions, including anti-surface, anti-air, anti-submarine and maritime security operations. This over 4,000 tonnes potent platform will act as a deterrence against the enemy designs and assist in successfully averting threats in Pakistani waters and even beyond by protecting the sealines of communications. This platform is capable of serving the Pakistan Navy for years to come.

Tughril is a Persian Origin name: “Rukn al-Dunyawa al-Din Abu Talib Muhammad Togrul-Beg Ibnmikai”. Its origins are associated with the Turkoman founder of the Seljuk Empire. The Pakistan Navy selected the name Tughril for the first time in 1950, when “O” Class destroyers, HMS Onslaught was acquired by then Royal Pakistan Navy (RPN) from the British Royal Navy. HMS Onslaught was commissioned in the RPN as HMPS Tughril as part of the 25th Destroyer Squadron.

The second ship to be given the name Tughril in the Pakistan Navy was the EX USS Henderson, a former Gearing FRAM II Class Destroyer of the United States Navy which was acquired and commissioned on 30 September 1980 at Long Beach in California, USA as PNS Tughril.

This momentous project commenced on 8 June 2017 with the signing of a contract between China Shipbuilding Trading Company and the Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence Production for the construction of state-of-the-art end frigates for the Pakistan Navy. The steel cutting of the ship took place on 19 Dec 2018 and keel was laid on 23 Mar 2020. The ship was subsequently launched on 22 Aug 2020 and formally commissioned into the Pakistan Navy earlier this week.

Multidimensional Force

By Our Correspondent

At the same induction ceremony where the powerful PNS Tughril was inducted, so too were 10 Westland WS-61 Seaking helicopters. The new aerial machines are a gift from Qatar. These helicopters will boost Pakistan Navy’s firepower and reconnaissance capabilities. The Pakistan Navy like any other modern navy has multidimensional capabilities. It can carry-out offensive and defensive operations through ships, sub-submarines and aircraft including jets and helicopters.

While Pakistan’s military stance is a defensive one, the addition of these Seaking helicopters will further enable the Pakistan Navy to successfully conduct joint-warfare using all its assets within all three spheres – surface, subsurface and the air – against the enemy.

As the Seaking are specifically designed to aid the naval fleet, their addition to the Pakistan Navy’s frigate will serve as a force multiplier by extending the range of any ship, in terms of its scope of attack and reconnaissance, while simultaneously providing necessary air cover.

The second-hand Seaking helicopters are a gift from the Qatar Emiri Air Force – another testament to a long-standing regional friendship. The Seakings have been deployed at the Pakistan Navy’s 111 Shark Squadron, which is located at the Mehran Naval Base in Karachi.

These helicopters are known all over the world as some of the best aerial machines. The Westland WS-61 Seakings are a British license-built version of the United States built Sikorsky S-61 helicopter of the same name and are built by Westland Helicopters. The specific variant gifted to the Pakistan Navy are the commando variant, which is commonly used for standard utility transport to ground forces. However, the helicopters are capable of combat and can be used to carry anti-ship missiles if necessary.