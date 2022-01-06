Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank: medics

AFP News Agency

06th Jan, 2022. 11:24 am
israel

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories – A Palestinian was killed by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank early Thursday, Palestinian medical and security sources said.

Bakir Hashash, 21, of the Balata refugee camp, was shot in the head after the Israeli army entered an area east of the northern city of Nablus to make arrests, the sources said.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army had no immediate comment.

Clashes break out frequently in Palestinian population centres in the West Bank when Israeli troops mount incursions to carry out arrests.

Israel has occupied the territory since the Six-Day War of 1967. Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, some 475,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank regarded as illegal under international law alongside more than 2.8 million Palestinians.

Read More

25 mins ago
Court declares Lord Nazir Ahmed guilty of sex offences

Sheffield Crown Court of the United Kingdom has declared Lord Nazir Ahmed,...
22 hours ago
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

SEOUL: North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into...
1 day ago
Cambodia's Omicron cases rise to 94 after 9 new infections detected: PM

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The confirmed cases of Omicron variant...
1 day ago
Saudi coalition threatens Yemen's rebel-held ports

RIYADH, Jan 4, 2022 (AFP) - A Saudi-led military coalition threatened Tuesday to...
1 day ago
Colombian wanted in Haiti president's murder extradited to the US

PANAMA CITY, Jan 4, 2022 (AFP) - Panama has extradited to the United...
1 day ago
Moroccan tour operators protest pandemic restrictions

RABAT, Jan 4, 2022 (AFP) - Moroccan tour operators threatened with bankruptcy due...