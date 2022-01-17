Palestinian shot dead in attempted stabbing attack: Israeli army

JERUSALEM – An Israeli soldier shot dead a knife-wielding Palestinian who attempted to stab him in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Israeli military said.

The incident took place at the Gush Etzion Junction, a major crossroad near a Jewish settlement bloc in the central West Bank.

“The soldier fired toward the assailant and neutralized him,” said an Israeli army spokesperson in a statement, noting no Israelis were injured. Israeli forces launched searches to locate the vehicle that brought the suspect to the crossroad, setting up roadblocks in the area.

The incident came amid a rise in the Palestinian violence against Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank and the settlers’ attacks against Palestinian farmers and villagers.