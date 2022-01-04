PDWP approves Rs8.79 billion development schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved the execution of 10 development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs8.79 billion.

The approved development scheme included establishment of Model Sehat Ghar in tehsil Rahim Yar Khan, and tehsil Khanpur of district Rahim Yar Khan at a cost of Rs1.35 billion, establishment of Model Sehat Ghar in Layyah at a cost of Rs‪724.613 million.

The meeting further approved the construction of an underpass on Khanewal-Sahiwal Section near Railway Crossing Mian Channu at a cost of Rs‪701.573 million, the Chief Minister’s e-Rozgaar Training Programme (Revised) at a cost of Rs1.‪46 billion.

It also approved the rehabilitation and improvement of different roads in Gojra district TT Singh, length of 70km costing Rs.820 million, and Tehsil Pir Mahal district TT Singh with a length of 60km at a cost of Rs832.056 million, construction, widening and improvement of different farm to market roads in district Jhang at a cost of Rs‪553.200 million.

The development schemes included, reconstruction of new roads in Daulat Pur, Laleka, Bachian Wali, Fidai Shah, Said Ali, Bonga Akbar Mari Nehal, M Pur Sansa ran, Toba Balouchan, Kabotari, Kalia Shah, Qasim Ka, Sanatteka, Momin Abad, Mari Mian Sahib, Mosa Bhota, Rojhan Wali, Jhulan Arrain, Toba Qalander Shah, Rab Nawaz Pura, Takhat Mehal in district Bahawalnagar with cost of Rs565.212 million.

The meeting also approved the establishment of a health facility in Rakni, district Barkhan, Balochistan at a cost of Rs‪589.021 million, and the construction of dual carriageway with a length 11.68km from Bosan road Saidan Wala Chowk to Head Muhammad Wala, district Multan at a cost of Rs1.‪18 billion.

The schemes were approved in the PDWP meeting presided over by Planning and Development Board chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal, where members of the board and secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.