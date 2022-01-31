Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 07:17 pm

Petrol Price in Pakistan: Price of Petroleum products to remain unchanged

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Petrol Price in Pakistan to remain unchanged. Image: File

The Pakistani government has resolved not to raise petroleum product prices for the first 15 days of February 2022.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill confirmed the news on Twitter.

“The Prime Minister did not approve the summary of increasing petrol by Rs11 and diesel by Rs14,” wrote Gill.

“The Prime Minister said that oil prices were rising due to rising inflation all over the world but the government would do its utmost [best] to save the people of Pakistan from this inflation. Therefore, the prime minister has deferred this summary.”

