Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 02:01 am

Peugeot 2008 Price In Pakistan Is Revealed!

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 02:01 am
Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008 Price In Pakistan Is Revealed!

Finally, the pricing of Peugeot 2008, the new crossover SUV, has been revealed. There will be two models of the vehicle, according to a business statement. Peugeot Active is the entry-level model, while Peugeot Allure is the top-of-the-line model.

Here are the pricing of the two options:.

There is a difference in price between the Peugeot Active and the Allure. The price of Peugeot Active is Rs. 5,250,000 while the rate of Allure is Rs. 5,850,000.

Advertisement

It’s important to remember that the corporation is holding a soft launch event for the vehicle tomorrow. It’s time to get ready, boys, because car reservations will also be available.

It’s also worth noting that this new vehicle has international specifications and characteristics.

Dimensions

The vehicle will be 4158mm long, 1740mm wide, and 1557mm high with a 2538mm wheelbase. In addition, the automobile has a 170mm Ground Clearance.

Engine and Transmission

With a 1200cc MPI Turbo Engine that produces 130hp and 230Nm of torque, Lucky Motors will introduce the car. In addition, a 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive will be standard on the vehicle (FWD).

This is fascinating since, despite the fact that Peugeot has only defined one engine size for the incoming 2008 model, an image of the hybrid LCD metre is available on the website. In addition, “fitted with efficient petrol engines to fulfil the demands of experts” is mentioned in the text. We believe that Peugeot will provide more than one engine option (maybe a hybrid) for the Peugeot 2008 model year. If this is the case, they’ve just copied and pasted everything they found on their foreign webpage.

Exterior of Peugeot 2008

Headlights and DRLs will be equipped with 3-claw complete LEDs. 17-inch Alloy Wheels are the standard wheel size for this vehicle. The Panoramic Sunroof, which will undoubtedly be a terrific feature, will also be offered by the company.

Interior

A 7-inch Floating Infotainment Touchscreen and a Single-Zone Auto Climate Control will be included in the crossover SUV. With a Push Start button and Cruise Control, it boasts a Smart Key entry system. It has a wide range of current options and features, as evidenced by these features.

Safety in Peugeot 2008

And if we discuss the safety features, the first thing is that Peugeot has 6 Airbags. The other safety features include:

  • Hill Start Assist
  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front + Rear Parking Sensors
  • Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • Active Lane Keep Assistance
  • High Beam Assist
  • Road Sign & Speed Limit Recognition

Read More

3 hours ago
 Line losses, theft major causes of load shedding: official

LAHORE: The major cause of load shedding in the country is line...
3 hours ago
PSL 2022 - Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans | Match Highlights | PSL 7 – Match 1

PSL 2022 - Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans | Match Highlights |...
3 hours ago
Xiomara Castro becomes first woman president of Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Jan 27, 2022 (AFP) - Leftist Xiomara Castro was sworn in Thursday...
3 hours ago
Covid, CAD and inflation to pose economic challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economy continues to show healthy value-added creation, while its cyclical...
3 hours ago
First phase of Kamyab Pakistan Programme launched

ISLAMABAD: The first phase of Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) has started receiving...
3 hours ago
PDWP approves Rs3.44 billion development projects

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved execution of four...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vivo Y15s
3 mins ago
Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan and Specifications

Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan Vivo Y15s price in Pakistan is Rs....
vivo Y15s
11 mins ago
vivo Y15s with Trendy Design, Side-Mounted Fingerprint, Gigantic 5000mAh Battery and Scanner Launched in Pakistan

vivo, the top global smartphone brand announces the arrival of the newest...
YouTube Shorts
26 mins ago
YouTube Shorts to Get Voiceover feature like TikTok Soon

In 2020, in response to the explosive growth of TikTok, YouTube launched...
Vivo Y75 5G
35 mins ago
Vivo Y75 5G Price in Pakistan And Specifications

The price of the Vivo Y75 5G smartphone in Pakistan starts at...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement