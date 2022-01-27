Peugeot 2008 Price In Pakistan Is Revealed!

Finally, the pricing of Peugeot 2008, the new crossover SUV, has been revealed. There will be two models of the vehicle, according to a business statement. Peugeot Active is the entry-level model, while Peugeot Allure is the top-of-the-line model.

Here are the pricing of the two options:.

There is a difference in price between the Peugeot Active and the Allure. The price of Peugeot Active is Rs. 5,250,000 while the rate of Allure is Rs. 5,850,000.

It’s important to remember that the corporation is holding a soft launch event for the vehicle tomorrow. It’s time to get ready, boys, because car reservations will also be available.

It’s also worth noting that this new vehicle has international specifications and characteristics.

Dimensions

The vehicle will be 4158mm long, 1740mm wide, and 1557mm high with a 2538mm wheelbase. In addition, the automobile has a 170mm Ground Clearance.

Engine and Transmission

With a 1200cc MPI Turbo Engine that produces 130hp and 230Nm of torque, Lucky Motors will introduce the car. In addition, a 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive will be standard on the vehicle (FWD).

This is fascinating since, despite the fact that Peugeot has only defined one engine size for the incoming 2008 model, an image of the hybrid LCD metre is available on the website. In addition, “fitted with efficient petrol engines to fulfil the demands of experts” is mentioned in the text. We believe that Peugeot will provide more than one engine option (maybe a hybrid) for the Peugeot 2008 model year. If this is the case, they’ve just copied and pasted everything they found on their foreign webpage.

Exterior of Peugeot 2008

Headlights and DRLs will be equipped with 3-claw complete LEDs. 17-inch Alloy Wheels are the standard wheel size for this vehicle. The Panoramic Sunroof, which will undoubtedly be a terrific feature, will also be offered by the company.

Interior

A 7-inch Floating Infotainment Touchscreen and a Single-Zone Auto Climate Control will be included in the crossover SUV. With a Push Start button and Cruise Control, it boasts a Smart Key entry system. It has a wide range of current options and features, as evidenced by these features.

Safety in Peugeot 2008

And if we discuss the safety features, the first thing is that Peugeot has 6 Airbags. The other safety features include: