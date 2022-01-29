Peugeot 2008 Vs Proton X50 French Lion Vs Malaysian Tiger

Not long ago, the Pakistani automobile sector resembled a tumbleweed moving through a lonely desert. The market was dominated by three automakers, leaving purchasers with little options.

However, over the last three years, the Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 has breathed fresh life into the ailing industry by welcoming several new carmakers as well as previously banished ones.

This resulted in the indisputable paradigm shift that has resulted in the growth in popularity of crossover SUVs. While some newcomers have immediately carved out a niche for themselves, others have yet to realise their full potential due to late arrival, COVID-19-induced handicaps, or simply being unable to keep up with demand.

Regardless, a few new crossovers are slated to make their debut this year, with the Proton X50 and Peugeot 2008 being two of the most anticipated. Both are subcompact crossover SUVs designed to compete with high-end C-segment cars.

Both crossovers are current-generation products that promise a modern package of function and style, but which is superior? We’ll try to address that question in this extensive comparison.

Exterior Styling

Peugeot 2008

On launch, the Peugeot 2008 will undoubtedly be the best-looking SUV in Pakistan. It’s modern and one-of-a-kind, and it’ll appeal to many Pakistanis who enjoy over-the-top fashion.

The massive front grille with verticle mini-slats, sporty front bumpers, headlights like reptilian eyeballs, and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) resembling snake fangs all contribute to a striking and aggressive front fascia. Aside from the contrasting colour of the D-pillar, with a few unique character lines and the 18′′ rims (in the top-trim only), 2008 appears to be a lot less spectacular from the side.

The modernity continues at the back, with a sleek tailgate, streaking LED taillights on either side, and a distinctive rear bumper. All of the stylistic aspects work well together to create a distinct and appealing crossover SUV.

The design of the Proton X50 appears to be significantly influenced by European hot-hatches. The X50 has an aggressive front end for a crossover, with a sharp pair of projector headlights with DRLs, an angular front bumper design, and an edgy front grille with a thin red line that goes under the Proton insignia, giving it the appearance of a sporty hatchback.

The side profile is very typical, as it is with any modern crossover SUV. 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, lines and curves along the length of the car, and a pair of silver roof-rack rails on top are other aesthetic characteristics. The flagship trim also includes blacked-out A, B, and C pillars, though it is unclear which trim Pakistan will receive.

Sharp LED taillights, a spoiler on top, the 4th brake light in the middle of the rear bumper, and quad-tail exhaust cut-outs all contribute to the SUV’s overall aggressive appearance.

Interior

Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008’s interior is as avant-garde as its outside. While it is relatively basic and simple to use, it looks quite modern thanks to the distinctive shapes and layout of the overall dash, air vents, hexagonal steering wheel, and a sharp-looking driver’s display.

Although the interior features high-quality materials like as leather, there are some harsh plastic trim pieces around non-essential touchpoints. In terms of cabin space, the 2008 has enough room for four adults or two adults and three children.

The baggage space in the 2008 is 434 litres, but it can be expanded to well over 1000 litres with the rear seats folded down. Overall, the Peugeot 2008’s interior outperforms all other SUVs in its class.

Proton X50

Although Proton labels it a “jet-fighter” inspired interior, it is far simpler than its competitor. Not to suggest the interior is awful in any sense; it has a modern design, expensive-feeling materials, and a slew of technological functions.

The Premium trim has black imitation leather upholstery with grey contrast stitching, but the flagship model has black and red faux leather upholstery with red contrast stitching and a black headlining.

As a subcompact SUV, the X50 only seats five people and has a fairly tiny cargo area of 330 litres. Overall, the interior design of the X50 is excellent, but it falls short of that of the Peugeot 2008.

Dimensions

Interestingly, despite the fact that both SUVs are about the same size, the Proton X50 is significantly heavier than the Peugeot 2008. The following are the measurements of both SUVs:

Measurements Peugeot 2008 Proton X50 Wheelbase 2,605 mm 2,600 mm Length 4,300 mm 4,330 mm Width 1,770 mm 1,800 mm Height 1,530 mm 1,609 mm Max. Unladen Weight 1,189 KG 1,370 KG

Performance

Peugeot 2008

The Peugeot 2008 will be driven by a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 131 horsepower (hp) and 220 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels via a 6-speed automated transmission, according to the official website.

It is equipped with McPherson strut suspension in the front and a torsion bar coil spring setup in the back. Four-wheel disc brakes with Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EDB), and Brake Assist (BA) technology are standard on the car.

According to whatcar.com’s road test, the 2008 has an overall fuel efficiency of roughly 13 kilometres per litre.

Proton X50

In Malaysia, the X50 is available with two main powertrains. The engine, which is available in the Standard, Executive, and Premium trims, is a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine with 148 horsepower and 225 Nm of torque. In all trims, all of that power is routed to the front wheels via a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT).

The other option, available only in Flagship level, is a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine with 177 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque and coupled to a 7-speed DCT transmission.

The X50, like the 2008, has a front suspension with McPherson struts and a rear suspension with torsion bar coil springs. It also comes standard with four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, EDB, and BA technology.

According to wapcar.my’s driving test, the X50 has an overall fuel efficiency of roughly 10 kilometres per litre.

Features

This comparison is solely between the top variants to show the full range of features available on these vehicles. The specs and features of both SUVs are as follows:

Specs and Features Peugeot 2008 Proton X50 Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes 360 Degree Cameras No Yes Blind Spot Monitoring Yes Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Cruise Control Adaptive Adaptive Lane Keep Assist Yes Yes Traction Control Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Autonomous Braking No Yes Collision Warning Yes Yes Drowsiness Detection Yes No Airbags 6 6 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System 7″ 10″ Voice Command No Yes All-Digital HuD Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Auto Climate Control Yes Yes Rear AC Vents No Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Panoramic Sunroof Yes Yes Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Expected Price and Verdict

According to reports, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited is planning to market the Peugeot 2008 as a locally built product, which implies it might be among the burgeoning class of luxury subcompact SUVs with a starting price of roughly Rs. 4.3 million.

While the Proton X50 is no slouch, Al-Haj Automotive is recognised for keeping its prices competitive. However, the X50 is expected to be priced about Rs. 3.8 million.

Both vehicles are nearly identical in terms of features and performance. However, the Peugeot 2008 is anticipated to generate greater attention than the Proton X50 due to its earlier debut, stunning appearance, and superior brand recognition.