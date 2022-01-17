Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Philippines logs 37,070 new COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 52,929

MANILA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — The Philippines reported 37,070 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, raising the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,242,374.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases soared to an all-time high of 290,938 as the country’s positivity rate dipped to 46 percent from 47.4 percent the previous day.

The DOH added 23 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 52,929, and 12 testing laboratories failed to submit data on Monday.

Read more: Philippines logs 32,246 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines is grappling with its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections as cases surged to record highs this month due to high mobility, poor compliance with safety health protocols, and the fast-spreading Omicron and Delta variants. The DOH reported the highest single-day tally on Saturday with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 24 million people since the outbreak. The number excludes the rapid antigen tests results.

 

