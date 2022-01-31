Photos: A sneak peek into Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed’s honeymoon clicks

The newlywed couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed jetted off to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon and have been throwing some major holiday vibes for their fans.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony a few days back and right now relishing their time at the island.

Read more: Hiba Bukhari gets vocal about her transformation & demands a stop to body shaming

Hiba took to her Instagram to share her look like a Sri Lankan female in a vivid sari that took our breaths away.

On the other hand, the newlywed Arez also rocked the Sri Lankan tradition dress look on social media that left the fans amazed.

Read more: Hiba Bukhari Remembers The Time She Got Fired From a Project

Lets’ have a look at the couple’s heart warming pictures.