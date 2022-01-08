LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will set up a complaint management system (CMS) and dedicated helpline for Punjab Mines and Minerals Department (MMD), a statement said on Saturday.

PITB and MMD signed a memorandum of agreement to implement the ‘Strengthening of Directorate General Mines and Minerals, Punjab and IT Integration of Administrative Department’ project under the ongoing Annual Development Program (ADP), it added.

The CMS and dedicated helpline will be managed by PITB’s IT-operations team and citizen contact centre (CCC).

MMD secretary Amir Ejaz Akbar Gondal said that the initiatives will improve departmental service delivery, simplify work processes while eliminating ambiguities and bottlenecks.

CCC’s services in particular will help address the citizen concerns and queries without delays and contribute to timely decisions. PITB’s CCC is the first government-to-citizen (G2C) contact centre offering a number of services to various government departments including SMS messages, robot calls and live agents calls, he added.

PITB chairman Azfar Manzoor said, “PITB initiated ICT interventions are successfully digitising outdated manual systems while enhancing efficiency and improving monitoring of department’s progress. Automation of MMD will help in identifying problem areas and overcoming challenges.”

“PITB is fully committed to supporting the department in identifying gaps and potential roadblocks and timely remedial measures to improve service delivery,” he added.

PITB e-governance director general Sajid Latif and MMD secretary Amir Ejaz Akbar Gondal signed the document at a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park.

PITB chairman Azfar Manzoor and other senior officials including PITB IT-operations director general Faisal Yousaf, director Atif Hussain, project director Ali Zeb, MMD director general Zafar Javed Malghani, deputy secretary (admin) Atika Ammar and deputy secretary (technical) Sajid-Ur-Rehman were also present.

Strengthening of the DG office is an integral part of this project and will be executed by PITB. It will include procurement and installation of new hardware, automation of department processes, utilisation of information technology, hiring of a competent team, and capacity building of existing employees of MMD.

Furthermore, PITB will develop the automated software for the royalty inspection and collection regime, lease management system, department Daak system and human resource management system for the district of Chakwal as pilot project.