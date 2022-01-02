PM Health Card Program 2022 | Sehat Sahulat Card | Online Registration Form Eligibility

The Punjab government has launched the Prime Minister Health Card Program in various districts across the province. The online registration for the sehat card has begun, and low-income households can benefit from this plan, which is run by the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company and the Prime Minister’s Health Program. Applicants can call the helpline number for Punjab and KPK candidates to activate their sehat cards.

This programme began in January 2016 with the government providing Health Cards to four districts: Rahim yar Khan, Narowal, Khanewal, and Sargodha. More than 80 thousand poor families in these cities have benefited from this PM National Health Card. Now, in the years 2022-2023, the Punjab government is taking additional steps to provide health cards to other districts of Punjab in order to provide good health facilities to Punjab’s poor and needy families.

How to apply for Health Card / Sehat Sahulat Card

Check your Eligibility

SMS your National Identity Card number to 8500, to check your eligibility in the program.

Get your Pakistan Sehat Card

In case you have been declared eligible, you can receive your Pakistan Sehat card from the card distribution center developed in your district.

Documents required to Apply for Pakistan Sehat Card

Determine the empaneled hospitals for Prime Minister National Health Program.

Take the following documents when you visit the empanelled Government/ Private hospital.

Pakistan Sehat Card

Original CNIC

B-Form (In case of child treatment)

Call us at: 0800-09009, for your feedback. You will also receive a call from the PMNHP staff to take your feedback for experience and treatment received.

Use your Pakistan Sehat Card to get treatment

After reaching the empaneled hospital you may approach the dedicated PMNHP representative counter for further assistance.The PMNHP staff shall verify your Pakistan Sehat card, and will guide you to the relevant hospital department for the treatment.

PM Imran Khan and CM Punjab announced today sehat health card for Punjab domicile holders. Chief minister of Punjab wants to distribute Sehat Health cards to all over the Punjab, especially poor families can take benefits for free medical checkup and free medicines will be provided to all those families who will get sehat health card under PM health Program and sehat sahulat program session 2022.

Chief minister of Punjab distributes health cards to more than 4 million families for following city districts:

Sahiwal

Okara

Dera Ghazi Khan

Muzaffargarh

Rajan Pur

PakPattan

Chief minister Usman Buzdar said at the end of December 2022 will every family of Punjab will get the sahat health card.

Sehat Sahulat Program is managed by the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Company (PHIMC) in Punjab.

All permanent residents of Punjab are requested to please visit phimc.punjab.gov.pk for more details or email at complaints.punjab@phimc.punjab.gov.pk or contact helpline number 08009009