Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 02:02 pm

PM Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet meeting with 17-point agenda

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing federal cabinet meeting. Image courtesy: Twitter/PakPMO

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet, with a 17-point agenda including the briefing on the Murree tragedy, is being presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office in the capital.

According to Bol News, the cabinet is also reviewing the political and economic situation in the country.

It will also approve the deployment of chairman and board members in the Intellectual Property Organisation Right Board of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan), credit guarantee for trust funds under the Islamabad Capital Territory Act 2020, and housing project for overseas Pakistanis under the Roshan Pakistan Project in Zone-4.

Read more: ‘Historic achievement’: Cabinet approves Pakistan’s first National Security Policy

The cabinet will approve the Capital Development Authority (CDA) annual budget 2021-22 along with an extension in the job contract of the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

The approval for adjustment in the power tariff for the fourth quarter of 2020-21 is also part of the agenda along with weaver in duty taxes in registration of non-custom paid vehicles in Provincially Administered Tribal Area (PATA) and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The approvals of the draft of the Interfaith Harmony Policy and appointment of a member of the Minority Commission from the Christian community are also part of the meeting’s agenda.

Read more: ECC allows 50,000 tonnes urea import from China

The federal cabinet will approve the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2021, appointment of an expert in the anti-narcotics department, and the appointment of chairman in the board of directors of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

The cabinet will endorse the decisions of the Institutional Reforms Committee.

It will also ratify the decisions taken by the cabinet committee on privatisation during its meeting on December 31, 2021, and the economic coordination committee (ECC) during its previous two meetings.

