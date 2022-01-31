Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 03:18 pm

PM Imran threatened armed forces, judiciary in his address before nation: Fazl

Fazlur Rehman Jalsa

Maulana Fazlur Rehman Photo: File

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazul ur Rehman said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened Pakistan armed forces and judiciary by saying that he will be dangerous if taken out from power.

In a media talk, he said that PM Imran’s credibility has been tarnished before the nation, he won’t receive a warm welcome when he comes among people, adding that the entire nation will be in Islamabad on March 23.

The JUI-F chief said that the people of Pakistan voted for the opposition parties in the first phase of the local bodies poll. “Opposition is united. The doors of PDM are open for the PPP and ANP,” he said.

Maulana said that the State Bank Amendment Bill was passed in Senate because the agenda was released to members at late night, the members were not able to Senate. He pinned the responsibility on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

“The long march will happen on March 23 and we will not change the date on anyone’s recommendation,” he said.

 

