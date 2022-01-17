Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 10:39 am

PM Imran to inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Technology Zone in Haripur today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: Imran Khan/ Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone in Haripur today.

Pakistan Digital City Haripur is a flagship project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, scattered over 86 kanals land, to provide all facilities to IT industry at one place.

Read more: PM Imran Khan launches public version of first-ever National Security Policy

It will benefit allied industries like electronics, software houses, mobile phone industry, technology incubators and computer industry in the province.

Pakistan Digital City Haripur, aims to serve as state of the art facility to enable collaborations and innovation amongst academia, research, industry and planners from within the country and abroad.

On December 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated Technopolis, a Special Technology Zone in Lahore spread over 700 acres, and called it “a step to boost the country’s exports in the technology sector.”

The special technology zone had been established under Lahore Knowledge Park Company that had attracted a huge investment to increase the country’s exports in the sector.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM Imran had said that the purpose behind launching the Technopolis was to facilitate overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan.

Read more: PM Imran Khan inaugurates ‘Technopolis’ in Lahore

He had said that the secret behind the progress and development of China was that overseas Chinese first started investing in the country then other companies followed them. Similarly, the premier had added, overseas Indians first began investing first in their country before others, he said.

Read More

50 mins ago
Actor Ali Abbas talks about Ahmed Ali Butt's win in PISA Awards

Actor Ali Abbas, son of famous actor Waseem Abbas, spoke out about...
1 hour ago
PTI issues show-cause notice to disgruntled MNA Noor Alam Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Member National...
1 hour ago
CJCSC stresses for enhancing defence cooperation between Pakistan, Oman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday...
1 hour ago
LHC seeks details of country's internal, external debts from federal govt

LAHORE: Hearing a petition against borrowing loans exceeding 60 per cent of...
2 hours ago
Those talking about presidential system live in fool's paradise, PPP leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly and...
2 hours ago
Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social media

Netherlands-based Pakistani blogger, Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Israel, U.S.
59 seconds ago
Israel, U.S. complete test of Arrow-3 anti-ballistic missile system

JERUSALEM - Israel and the United States have completed a successful flight...
11 mins ago
Tony Cowell talks about his brother Simon Cowell’s engagement to Lauren Silver

Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silver on Christmas Eve in Barbados. As...
Afghanistan
12 mins ago
Displaced Afghan families receive relief aid in Afghanistan’s Kabul

KABUL - About 1,000 displaced and needy Afghan families received relief assistance...
Janhvi Kapoor
14 mins ago
Janhvi Kapoor SIZZLES in recent Swimming PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor will never fail to entertain you with her social media...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600