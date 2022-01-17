PM Imran to inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Technology Zone in Haripur today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone in Haripur today.

Pakistan Digital City Haripur is a flagship project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, scattered over 86 kanals land, to provide all facilities to IT industry at one place.

It will benefit allied industries like electronics, software houses, mobile phone industry, technology incubators and computer industry in the province.

Pakistan Digital City Haripur, aims to serve as state of the art facility to enable collaborations and innovation amongst academia, research, industry and planners from within the country and abroad.

On December 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated Technopolis, a Special Technology Zone in Lahore spread over 700 acres, and called it “a step to boost the country’s exports in the technology sector.”

The special technology zone had been established under Lahore Knowledge Park Company that had attracted a huge investment to increase the country’s exports in the sector.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM Imran had said that the purpose behind launching the Technopolis was to facilitate overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan.

