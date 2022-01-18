PM Khan stresses need of investment in technology sector to create employment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need of investment in technology sector to create employment for youth and improve the national economy.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone in Haripur, he called for exploiting the potential of youth in technology sector to benefit the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister said the Special Technology Zone was a complete ecosystem which would have a positive impact on next generations.

He said in the past, the highly educated youths remained unemployed as the institutions had no connection with the market. However, he said, projects like the Special Technology Zones would open up new avenues for their employment.

Imran Khan said the present government removed impediments in technology sector which took the growth to 45 percent and is expected to touch 75 percent mark this year.

On September 12, 2021, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar had said there had been a massive increase in economic activity in the country due the Kamyab Jawan Progamme (KJP), creating more than 50,000 employment opportunities in different sectors.

