PMLN, PPP maintain secret bank accounts to legalise black money: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib talking to media persons at Dogar House. Image: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: State Information Minister Farrukh Habib said on Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party have respectively maintained nine and 11 secret bank accounts.

Speaking to the press outside the Election Commission of Pakistan, the minister said that a scrutiny committee is investigating the funding of political parties, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has given the list of its 40,000 donors as every political party is mandated to file the funding record.

“PTI has introduced the concept of political fundraising. It is the only political party that has not received any funding from any interest group. Overseas Pakistanis are our major financers, and every of our accounts have been declared before the ECP,” he said.

The minister said that every political party’s finances should be declared in public, adding that the party has prepared a report on the mis-declaration of accounts from PML-N and PPP.

“PML-N has given details of only two of its bank accounts. There is no record of their 98 percent donations,” he alleged, “they have used their secret accounts to legalise their ill-gotten wealth.”

The minister demanded the ECP to convene daily hearing on the party funding case of all three parties.