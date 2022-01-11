Poland records 100,000 Covid-linked deaths

WARSAW – More than 100,000 people have died in from Covid in Poland, the government said Tuesday, with the mortality rate rising to one of the world’s highest.

“It’s another sad day but particularly so today because we have crossed the threshold of 100,000 deaths,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told news channel TVN24.

The health ministry said 493 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 100,254 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The ministry said there were also more than 18,000 people currently in hospital in the country of 38 million.

According to an AFP tally of the latest data, Poland has reported 14.31 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days — the sixth-highest level in the world after Trinidad and Tobago, Moldova, Georgia, Hungary and San Marino.

Neighbouring Germany is in 26th place with 4.31 deaths.

Around 63 percent of Polish adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 one of the lowest levels in the EU.

The government has encouraged Poles to get vaccinated but has been criticised by the opposition for not taking stronger action by for example introducing requirements for vaccine certificates.

Katarzyna Lubnauer, a deputy from the Civic Platform party on Tuesday accused the government of “fatal inaction”.

Lawmaker Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, from the same party, said: “The cowardice of this government has led to a tragedy.”

The highest total of Covid-related deaths in the EU so far ha occurred in Italy with more more than 139,000 fatalities, followed by France, Germany and Poland.