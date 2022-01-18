Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022.

Police claim to have gunned down four suspects in Karachi

Sindh police

A cop of Sindh police Image: File

In the wake of increasing street crime cases, the Karachi police claimed to have gunned down four suspects and injured five others in five separate ‘police encounters’.

According to details, an alleged police encounter took place in Gulshan-e-Maymar, off Superhighway near the tomb of Bilal Shah Mazari. The police officials claimed recovery of weapons from the suspects. Their bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital for postmortem. According to the police, the suspects were in their early 20s while the process to ascertain their identities was in progress.

Read more: Karachi Police nab suspect nominated in over 100 heinous cases

In another incident on the Northern Bypass, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) conducted a raid on a tip-off where a shootout took place. As a result, two alleged car lifters were killed. Their bodies were shifted to a hospital for autopsy.

The police said that one of the two dead suspects, identified as Saleem Brohi, was the ringleader of a car lifters’ gang. They used to snatch new cars after getting them offloaded from car carriers.

Similarly, a shootout between police and alleged robbers took place near Anwar Baloch eatery in the Malir area of Karachi. 

Read more: Heinous crimes down, street crime up, police data says

Another encounter took place in the police jurisdiction of Shah Latif in Landhi where a suspected robber was arrested in injured condition. 

Yet another encounter took place in Rehri Goth in Landhi Tuesday morning in which two suspected robbers, identified as Shahnawaz and Muhammad Ali, sustained bullet injuries. The police arrested the suspects and moved them to a hospital.

