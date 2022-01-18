Policeman among 3 killed in Islamabad firing

The police returned fire, killing the two culprits on the spot—Image: AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A policeman and two armed robbers were killed while four others including two policemen injured during an exchange of fire between police and culprits in the country’s capital city of Islamabad late Monday night, police sources said.

The incident occurred when a police team during a routine snap checking signalled two people riding on a motorcycle to stop, but one of the motorcycle riders pulled out a pistol and opened fire on the police, international media reported.

As a result, one policeman was killed while another two were injured. The police returned fire, killing the two culprits on the spot, the sources added.

Following the incident, police and rescue teams reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital in the city. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Meanwhile, in Karachi police claimed to have killed four suspects and booked five others in wounded conditions during five separate shootouts overnight.