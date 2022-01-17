Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Jan, 2022. 03:07 pm

Political fraternity mourns demise of veteran actor Rasheed Naz

Rasheed Naz’s funeral prayers will be offered in the afternoon of January 17 in Peshawar—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Several political leaders took to Twitter on Monday to mourn the loss of veteran actor Rasheed Naz.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of legendary actor Rasheed Naz.

The minister in his message prayed to Almighty Allah to repose the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and to offer strength to the bereaved family to endure this irreversible loss with fortitude.

Farrukh stated the late Rasheed Naz’s contributions to society would never be forgotten as he strove to transform society via his performance in dramas.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the actor.

Rasheed Naz, a senior actor in Pakistani dramas and films,  breathed his last on January 17 at the age of 73 after a short illness.

He was born in 1948 in the former North-West Frontier Post (NWFP), NWFP and present-day Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and started acting in 1971.

 

Naz has acted in more than three dozen plays, making him one of the most popular actors of the 1980s and 1990s.

He started his acting career with Pashto language dramas, he also showed the essence of acting in several Hindko language dramas and theatres. He started acting in Urdu dramas on Pakistan Television (PTV) after 1980 and was much loved for his distinctive tone and style.

The actor’s popular dramas include ‘Ek Tha Gaon, Teri Rah Mein Rul Gaye, Namos, Dasht, Manzil, Pinjra, Khuda Zameen Se Gaya Nahi, Pathar, Aan, Inkar Or Khwaab Sarai’.

Rasheed Naz has also acted in about a dozen films, his performance was highly appreciated in his role in the Pakistani film ‘Khuda Ke Liye‘.

Rasheed Naz’s funeral prayers were offered in Peshawar.

