PPDC reference: Accountability Court declares Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law proclaimed offenders

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday declared the daughter and son-in-law of opposition leader in national assembly Shahbaz Sharif as proclaimed offenders and ordered to seize their movable and immovable properties in a reference pertaining to Punjab Power Development Company and misappropriation of funds of government departments.

Accountability court judge Naseem Virk also issued perpetual non-bailable arrest warrants against Rabia Imran and Imran Ali and ruled that the warrants would stay till their arrest.

“The statutory period of 30 days has been lapsed and said accused persons(Rabia Imran and Imran Ali) did not avail the opportunity to appear and face the trial and charges, therefore, regarding their abscondence, sufficient evidence is available to declare them proclaimed offender in terms of section 87 of Criminal procedure Code, the written order read.

The court further ruled that perpetual non-bailable warrants had been issued against the proclaimed offender and they would remain intact till its execution and arrest of POs accused persons and production in the court to face the trial.

Consequently, the movable and immovable properties of every kind owned , possessed and owned ostensibly by Imran Ali yousaf and his wife rabia Imran is hereber, attached under section 88 CrPC.

A reference has been filed in the accountability court against Rabia Imran and other accused under the The provisions of the Money Laundering Act.

Imran Ali and Rabia Imran as owners of Fatima developers are accused of gaining financial benefits as they transferred funds of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority to Fatima Developers.

Shahbaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law did not benefit from court concession and the court declared them Pos due to continuous non-appear