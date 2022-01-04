PPP issues White Paper on alleged financial scams under PTI govt

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party on Tuesday unveiled a White Paper with the name of Tabdeli Nahi, Tabahi” highlighting alleged financial scams including flour crisis, sugar scandal, Ring Road case, BRT project, Billion Tree Tsunami, and medicine prices.

While unveiling the White Paper Tabdeli Nahi, Tabahi” (not change but destruction) PPP-P’s Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri said that this government caused losses to the tune of billions of rupees in gas and petroleum sectors.

Marri said that Pakistan becomes the fourth most expensive country in the world. Prime Minister Imran had organised events in the name of Shaukat Khanum Hospital in the different foreign countries and collected cheques from foreigners in the name of his political party PTI.

She added that the current inflation rate of the country had reached at 11.5 percent and Pakistan was declared most expensive country in South Asia. PTI government while coming in the power fired thousands of people from their jobs and more than 6.6 million people were unemployed currently in Pakistan.

She said that the condition of the health sector in the country was worst nowadays and health card was nothing only a drama to play with poor people sentiments and the prices of medicines had also been increased by five hundred percent. While talking on foreign funding case, she said that Imran Khan had organised events in the name of Shaukat Khanum Hospital in the different foreign countries and collected cheques from foreigners in the name of his political party PTI.

While talking to media Shazia Marri and Faisal Karim Kundi said that an in-house change is the only solution to present anarchy in the country.

Addressing a joint press conference with the information secretary PPP Parliamentarian Shazia Murri at the Punjab secretariat of the party on Tuesday, Kundi said Bilawal has been pointing out from the day one that resigning from assemblies would not work and only an in-house change would be the viable option to get rid of an incompetent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Bilawal Bhutto can manage a no-confidence move if the joint opposition assigns him this target,” he said.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have carried out moon-sighting of change in the recently-held first phase of local bodies elections. All the relatives of the ruling elite were defeated despite the fact that the prime minister had himself violated the code of conduct. The MNAs and MPAs of the PTI are openly saying that they couldn’t face the public, he added.

On the foreign funding, he criticised the PTI for demanding the Election Commission to collectively open the accounts of all the political parties. It is like the concept of collective weddings, he said.

He also demanded joint investigation teams (JITs) on the killing of political martyrs of PPP and Awami National Party (ANP), who were killed during the local bodies elections. He alleged that the federal minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur was behind the killing of ANP candidate.

She also paid tributes to former Governor Punjab Salman Taseer, saying that he was martyred for his bold stance. “He was a brave person who stood bravely despite knowing that he was carrying a dangerous stance,” she added.

She said the people were waiting for good news at the outset of the New Year. She criticized the government for its failure in controlling inflation, saying that the last three years were full of disaster instead of a so-called change.

According to her, the PTI could provide details of only 12 accounts out of 77 controversial accounts of foreign funding. She said the leaders had received funds for Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital but they asked the philanthropists to issue cheques in the name of PTI. She also lambasted at the PTI leadership for abusing the opponents throughout the last three and a half years.

She said inflation has touched 11.75 percent in the country and all the essential items are out of the reach of a common man in the country.

A cake cutting ceremony was also arranged at the end of the press conference.