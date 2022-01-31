Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022.

Preity Zinta celebrates 47th birthday today

Bollywood former actress Preity Zinta is celebrating her 47th birthday today.

The actress with two beautiful dimples on her face has ruled the entertainment industry for a long time.

Her charm had fascinated thousands of her fans who are still in love with the Dil Chahta Hai actress.

Preity Zinta

The actress made her acting debut with Dil Se in 1998 and won hearts with her mind-blowing performance.

She won Filmfare Award for Best female Debut for the same movie along with soldier that was also released the same year.

The actress known for her bold and outspoken nature is also the co-owner of IPL team Punjab Kings.

After tying the knot, the actress bid farewell to the industry and is now relishing motherhood to the fullest.

Let’s have a look at the actress’s precious moments on Instagram that she shared with her Insta family.

 

