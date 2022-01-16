Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

16th Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

Pride of ride

Saudi Arabian Horses Festival showcases 40 stallions and mares of rare breeds

RIYADH – Saudi Arabian Horses Festival started on January 10 in the capital, Riyadh, with a horse auction that generated more than SR1 million ($270,000), local media reported.

The auction displayed 40 stallions and mares of rare breeds, and around 120 people participated in the event, according to local newspaper Saudi Gazette.

The mare called Bromma Bahamas was auctioned for the highest price of SR180,000. A portion of the auction proceeds will go to charities, said the report.

Another important event of the festival is the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses, which is expected to take place on the third day of the festival, with the participation of 350 horses from different Arab countries and prizes worth more than SR2 million.

The eight-day festival is the largest international gathering of horses in the region.

Horse-riding shows will be staged to illustrate the harmony between humans and horses, along with cavalry shows.

The festival also includes art competitions and live music shows.

