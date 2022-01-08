Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Jan, 2022. 10:52 am

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan’s economy witnessing ‘strong growth’

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the country’s economy was witnessing “strong growth” and creating jobs and remained hopeful that businesses and employers would share the gains with their workforces.

Sharing a report on Twitter, the prime minister pointed out that profits of listed businesses grew 59% year on year for the first nine months.

“Profits of listed businesses grew 59% year on year for the first 9 months, despite Covid challenges. This shows our economy is witnessing strong growth and creating jobs. I am hopeful that businesses and employers will share these gains with their workforces,” said the PM.

On Friday, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had announced that the Pakistan stock market claimed the highest profit in ten years with an aggregate profit of Rs258 billion.

PM Imran yesterday had reiterated that Pakistan performed exceptionally well in combating the Covid-19, compared to the countries in the region.

Chairing a meeting of the Macro Economic Advisery Group in Islamabad, he had said the government’s policies of smart lockdown and incentive for the construction industry, social protection programmes and subsidies for industries, small and medium enterprises kept the economy growing at a steady pace which had been praised by commentators globally.

