Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 08:02 pm

Prince Andrew equated Prince Harry’s wedding to daughter Eugenie’s

Harry, Meghan acting like 'defiant teenagers,' journalist claims

The wedding of Prince Andrew’s cherished daughter Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle were once compared.

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018 and was subsequently followed by cousin Eugenie, who also walked down the aisle from now on Jack Brooksbank in the same year.

The wedding took place at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel. Before the big day, he spoke to the camera.

Andrew boasted about how he had invited more people to his daughter’s wedding than Harry’s older brother, Prince Charles.

Andrew said: “It will NOT be the same as the previous one that was held in May. This is not a public wedding, this is meant to be a family wedding

“There’ll be a few more people than most people have. There are a few more than Harry had, but that’s just the nature of Eugenie and Jack – they’ve got so many friends that they need a church of that size to fit them all in,” he concluded.

Andrew was harshly criticized by keyboard critics who pointed out how he made his daughter’s wedding a race.

“So seems like a competition for him,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another wrote: “Throwing some shade there Duke” while one commented: “Hum! So Harry have (sic) not got so many friends.”

 

