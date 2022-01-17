Prince Harry called ‘entitled hypocrite’ by Piers Morgan

Prince Harry is once again under strict scrutiny and facing criticism by Piers Morgan after his present stance to follow legal action alongside the Home Office for declining him to pay for his own police protection.

Piers Morgan who is a television personality and commonly known to criticize the Meghan and Harry openly wrote his opinion piece for The Sun, stated that the Duke of Sussex is “behaving like a shameless, deluded, woefully entitled hypocrite” for wanting to follow legal action.

He added that this action of Prince Harry actions could possibly turn out to be a “massive headache” for the Queen.

“If he goes through with his threat, it will be the first time any royal has ever sued Her Majesty’s Government, and, of course, causes the Queen yet another massive headache at the worst possible time,” he wrote.

The comment was made after Harry’s legal team delivered a statement saying: “The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK.

“In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”